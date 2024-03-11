Baerbock Confirms Talks With UK On Missiles For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock does not rule out the possibility of a "ring exchange" with the United Kingdom regarding the supply of longer-range missiles to Ukraine.

She said this on the air of the Caren Miosga show on ARD , Ukrinform reports.

"That would be an option. We are discussing this in confidence," the head of the Foreign Ministry said, commenting on the proposal of her British counterpart David Cameron, according to which Germany could transfer Taurus missiles to the UK, which would in turn donate additional Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

UK suggests donating more Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine in exchange for German

At the same time, Baerbock made it clear she supports the supply to Ukraine precisely of Taurus missiles.

She noted that during her visit to Ukraine last summer, she very clearly stated that Ukraine needed longer-range capabilities in view of the "mine belt" in the east of the country. To the clarifying question from the moderator, whether she implied Taurus missiles, she confirmed: "in parentheses: Taurus as well."

Last week, Baerbock specified that longer-range capabilities for Ukraine also include howitzers, which Germany had previously donated to Ukraine.

David Cameron, who held talks with Baerbock in Berlin last week, declared his readiness to work closely with German partners to help Ukraine, and mentioned, in particular, the possibility of a "ring exchange" on the missile issue.

Both confirmed at the press conference that they had discussed the issue of missiles.

Many politicians from the "Greens" party, to which Annalena Baerbock belongs, have from the very start supported the idea of sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but were forced to vote against such a proposal in the Bundestag because they are junior partners in the coalition led by the Social Democrats as Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands categorically against the move.