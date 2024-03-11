Former Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nikolenko Works As Consul General In Toronto

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has been appointed Consul General in Toronto, Canada.
Nikolenko announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
In the post, the diplomat noted that he started working as Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto, adding: "A new chapter. New responsibility. New opportunities to promote the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians and bring victory closer. I am grateful to Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their trust."
As reported, on March 8, Nikolenko said he was resigning from his post as spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.
