Former Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nikolenko Works As Consul General In Toronto

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has been appointed Consul General in Toronto, Canada.

Nikolenko announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

In the post, the diplomat noted that he started working as Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto, adding: "A new chapter. New responsibility. New opportunities to promote the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians and bring victory closer. I am grateful to Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their trust."

War Damage Register to be open for applications from victims starting April - Justice

As reported, on March 8, Nikolenko said he was resigning from his post as spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.