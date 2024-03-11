10 Nominees For Kuwait Parliamentary Elections Deliver Papers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 11 (KUNA) -- Up to 10 nominees for the upcoming National Assembly elections delivered their candidacy papers to the election affairs department on Monday, the eighth day for delivering the nominations for the 2024 polls due on April 4.

This upped the number of the citizens who have presented their nomination papers to 204, including six female candidates.

Two nominees, on Monday, delivered their papers at the second constituency, five at the fourth, and three at the fifth.

The elections department declared start of the candidates papers' delivery as of March 4. This process continues until March 13. (end)

