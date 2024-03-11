Egypt Renews Warning Of Israeli Offensive On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 11 (KUNA) -- Egypt has anew cautioned against dire repercussions from expanding the regional conflict namely a possible Israeli offensive on Rafah, Gaza Strip.

The renewed Egyptian warning came during a meeting between Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri with a visiting delegation of the US chamber of commerce, said the official spokesperson of the foreign ministry Ambassador Ahmad Abu Zaid.

Shurki, during the meeting with the US delegation, warned of the prospected regional and dangerous ramifications from expansion of the conflict in the region that also threatens global safety, Ambassador Abu Zaid said.

The minister also warned that there would be dire humanitarian ramifications from the possible Israeli military operation on Rafah, rejecting the relocation of the Palestinians outside their territory.

He affirmed necessity of reaching a comprehensive cease-fire and implementing the Security Council Resolution 2720 for supervising and coordinating entry of aid into Gaza. (end)

