Ambrose O'Callagha - Monday, March 11, 2024







Box Office:“Dune: Part Two” is Dethroned by“Kung Fu Panda 4” in its Second Weekend Dune: Part Two delivered a terrific opening weekend performance at the domestic box office to open the month of March. It managed to carry a lot of that momentum into its second weekend, but it still suffered a 44% drop in gross revenue. The second part of the science fiction epic ultimately pulled in $46.0 million. That brought Dune: Part Two's domestic total to $157 million. Moreover, its worldwide gross has now reached $367 million.For reference, the first Dune installment generated a domestic gross of $108 million. Meanwhile, its worldwide gross hit $433 million.While its performance was impressive, Dune: Part Two still only managed to snag second place over the March 8-10 weekend. Kung Fu Panda 4 stole the top spot with a domestic gross of $58.3 million. The series has somewhat flown under the radar considering its financial success. Kung Fu Panda, the first installment in the franchise, generated $215 million at the domestic box office and $631 million worldwide. Kung Fu Panda 2 posted domestic revenues of $165 million and a worldwide gross of $664 million. Meanwhile, the third installment still delivered a strong $143 million domestic and $521 million worldwide.Amazingly, this is the second-strongest opening weekend for the Kung Fu Panda franchise since the first film. Time will tell whether the fourth film has the legs to equal its impressive domestic and worldwide totals. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and its peers will have reason to celebrate as March has already seen two strong debuts.

