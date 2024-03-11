Emirates And ITA Airways Sign Codeshare Agreement

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates and ITA Airways of Italy have inked an MoU for the expansion of their existing interline into a full codeshare partnership. Once activated, the codeshare will boost travel options and connection choices for customers travelling between Dubai, Italy and beyond.

Under the planned codeshare, Emirates' customers will be able to smoothly travel to a number of domestic cities in Italy from the airline's gateway in Rome, including popular tourist destinations like Florence, Genoa, Palermo, Trieste, among others. Customers will also be able to connect to cities across Europe including Tirana, Sofia, and other major cities.

ITA Airways customers will benefit from significantly enhanced choices by connecting to the Emirates route network from Dubai via the airline's Rome services. The connectivity provided between Emirates and ITA Airways will eventually offer combined ticketing and seamless baggage transfers.



The MoU also seeks to establish extending reciprocal loyalty benefits on both airlines' frequent flyer programmes at a later stage.

Emirates has been serving Italy since 1992. The airline currently operates 41 weekly flights between Dubai and its four Italian gateways including Rome, Milan, Venice and Bologna with a mix of Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s.

-N