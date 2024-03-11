United States Online Gambling Market To Set Massive CAGR Of 8% During 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “United States Online Gambling Market Report by Game Type (Sports Betting, Casino, and Others), Device (Desktop, Mobile, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the United States online gambling market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The United States online gambling market size reached US$ 10.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2024-2032.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-online-gambling-market/requestsample

United States Online Gambling Market Growth:

The rising internet penetration and the escalating usage of mobile devices across the country are primarily propelling the growth of the United States online gambling market. Additionally, the easy accessibility of online platforms is allowing users to gamble from anywhere at any time, which is also contributing to the growth of the market.

In line with this, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online gambling, as lockdowns and social distancing measures led consumers to turn to online gambling as a form of entertainment. Moreover, the rising variety of gaming options available online, such as sports betting, casino games, poker, etc., is positively influencing the market growth.

United States Online Gambling Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Game Type:



Sports Betting



Football



Horse Racing



E-Sports

Others

Casino



Live Casino



Baccarat



Blackjack



Poker



Slots

Others Others

Breakup by Device:



Desktop

Mobile Others

Breakup by Region:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

United States Online Gambling Market Trends:

Apart from this, ongoing technological advancements like the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain with online gambling platforms to improve the user experience and ensure fairness and transparency in gambling activities are further propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, various key market players are taking measures, such as KYC and limits on deposits, to make online gambling safe and secure, which in turn is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, regulatory changes and advancements in digital payment technologies are also facilitating secure and efficient transactions, which is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the advent of virtual reality (VR) casinos, offering immersive ways to gamble online, is expected to stimulate the growth of the United States online gambling market in the coming years.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163