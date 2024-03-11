Moscow Exchange declares record high activities by private investors

(MENAFN) Private investor engagement on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX), Russia's largest stock market, achieved an unprecedented peak in February, marking a significant milestone, as outlined in a press release on Wednesday. The data revealed that a record-breaking 4.1 million individual investors participated in transactions on the exchange during the month. Notably, these investors collectively injected 74.2 billion rubles (USD820 million) into the market, reflecting an impressive 11 percent year-on-year increase.



Bonds emerged as the primary focus for private investors, constituting a substantial portion of the overall investments at approximately 59.1 billion rubles. This surge in activity reflects the growing interest and confidence among individual investors in the diverse offerings of the Moscow Exchange.



The total number of individuals with brokerage accounts on MOEX surpassed 30.7 million by the end of February, with a remarkable 54.3 million accounts having been opened. This surge in the number of accounts underscores the widening participation of individual investors in Russia's financial markets.



Among the preferred securities in the portfolios of private investors, shares of prominent entities such as SBER Bank, Gazprom, Lukoil, Yandex, Surgutneftegaz, Rosneft, Norilsk Nickel, and Severstal emerged as the most popular choices. These investments underscore a diverse and strategic approach by individual investors, reflecting confidence in a range of sectors within the Russian market.



The surge in private investor activity aligns with MOEX's broader market performance, as total trading volumes across its markets soared to 111.4 trillion rubles in February, indicating a substantial increase from 83.6 trillion rubles recorded a year earlier. Notably, the foreign exchange (FX) market, a significant component of MOEX's operations, witnessed a trading volume of 27.7 trillion rubles, compared to 19.4 trillion in February 2023.



This robust surge in private investor activity not only highlights the resilience and attractiveness of Russia's financial markets but also signals a growing trend of active individual participation.



The record-breaking figures set by private investors on the Moscow Exchange further solidify the exchange's position as a vital hub for diverse investment opportunities in the Russian financial landscape. As the market continues to evolve, these developments provide insights into the changing dynamics and increasing vibrancy of Russia's investment landscape.





