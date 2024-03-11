News agency reports Germany`s economic backbone in crisis

(MENAFN) A critical situation is unfolding for Germany's family-led businesses, traditionally regarded as the bedrock of the nation's economy, as they teeter on the edge of bankruptcy, according to a report by Bloomberg on Saturday. The dire outlook is based on insights from business figures and industry analysts, who highlight the reluctance of owners of approximately three million family-run businesses to undertake crucial investments in new technologies. The reasons cited for this hesitancy include formidable economic headwinds, heightened borrowing costs, and a proliferation of regulatory obstacles.



Jens Krane, head of mergers and acquisitions at Commerzbank AG, specializing in Germany's Mittelstand, or family-owned businesses, expressed concerns over the growing number of small and mid-sized German companies facing the prospect of being sold. He emphasized that a combination of new regulations and the substantial investment required for business transformation or scaling has led many entrepreneurs to adopt a sentiment of 'I've had enough.' This sentiment has been exacerbated by the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing energy crisis.



The challenging business conditions have prompted some owners to contemplate the sale of their companies, while heirs are becoming increasingly disinclined to take over the family business. Jan-Philipp Pfander, a partner at Proventis Partners, a corporate finance boutique advising on sell sides for family-led companies in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, noted that the mindset of heirs has evolved. Fewer heirs are willing to assume the responsibility of being the chief executive officer for their parents, reflecting a changing dynamic within family businesses.



As the economic backbone of Germany faces these mounting challenges, the potential repercussions extend beyond individual businesses to the broader economic landscape. The report sheds light on the complex interplay of economic, regulatory, and generational factors impacting family-led businesses and underscores the need for strategic measures to navigate these challenges. The evolving landscape for Mittelstand companies in Germany raises questions about the sustainability of this economic model and the adaptations required to ensure the resilience and continuity of these businesses in the face of multifaceted challenges.





