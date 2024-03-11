News agency reports Argentina asking for additional cash from IMF

(MENAFN) In a bid to expedite the process of exiting capital controls, Argentina is currently in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding a new aid program, as reported by Bloomberg on Thursday, citing an unnamed senior government official. The negotiations with the IMF come as Argentina faces severe economic challenges, marked by a deepening crisis and decades of financial mismanagement.



The IMF is reportedly urging Argentina to allow its currency to devalue more rapidly under the "crawling peg" approach while maintaining interest rates above the surging inflation levels.



President Javier Milei has pledged to eliminate the so-called 'cepo,' referring to currency

restrictions in Argentina, before the end of the year.



Argentina is already grappling with a substantial debt to the IMF, amounting to approximately USD44 billion. In January, the fund agreed to release USD4.7 billion as part of a debt restructuring plan, even as Buenos Aires failed to meet targets associated with its multi-billion loan program.



As Latin America's third-largest economy contends with a dire economic crisis, an estimated 40 percent of Argentinians are living in poverty. The nation faces one of the world's highest annual inflation rates, hovering around 250 percent, and is expected to climb further in the coming months. President Milei has implemented what he terms 'shock therapy' reforms, including a devaluation of the peso by over 50 percent, aimed at stabilizing the struggling economy.



Since taking office in December, the self-described 'anarcho-capitalist' Milei has embarked on an ambitious cost-cutting drive, introducing reforms that involve slashing worker protections, deregulating industries, and cutting subsidies in energy and transportation, among other measures. Despite facing criticism and protests from labor unions, President Milei has remained steadfast in his commitment to these policies, cautioning that results may take time to manifest and that the situation could worsen before witnessing improvement.



The ongoing negotiations with the IMF underscore the urgency of Argentina's economic challenges and the nation's efforts to navigate its financial predicament. The outcome of these talks could have far-reaching implications for Argentina's economic trajectory and its ability to implement reforms aimed at addressing the root causes of its longstanding economic struggles.





