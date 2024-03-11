Data shows inequality increasing in Russia

(MENAFN) The latest report from Rosstat, Russia's official statistics agency, reveals an alarming trend of increasing income inequality within the country in 2023. Rosstat employs the Gini index, a measure that gauges income distribution on a scale from 0 to 1, with higher values indicating higher levels of inequality. The index rose to 0.403 last year, up from 0.395 in 2022, indicating a widening income gap among the Russian population.



According to the report, the top 10 percent of earners in 2023 accounted for 29.7 percent of the total income, up from 29.1 percent in 2022. Conversely, the 10 percent most disadvantaged population's share decreased slightly from 2.1 percent in 2022 to 2.0 percent in 2023. These figures underscore the growing disparity in income distribution, raising concerns about the economic well-being of various segments of the population.



Despite this widening gap, the report notes a 7.8 percent increase in real wages in Russia during the same period. Real wages refer to income adjusted for inflation, reflecting earnings in terms of the goods and services they can purchase. The average monthly salary, according to preliminary data at the end of last year, stood at USD810.



In his recent keynote address at the Federal Assembly, President Vladimir Putin addressed the pressing issue of rising poverty. Putin tasked the government with a challenging goal of reducing the current poverty rate of 9 percent to below 7 percent by 2030. The president's directive highlights the government's acknowledgment of the urgency to address socio-economic disparities and underscores the need for comprehensive strategies to ensure more equitable wealth distribution and improved living standards for all citizens.



As Russia grapples with these economic challenges, the spotlight remains on policymakers to implement effective measures that promote inclusive growth, reduce income inequality, and achieve the ambitious poverty reduction targets set by the government. The evolving economic landscape in Russia necessitates thoughtful and targeted interventions to create a more equitable society and foster sustainable development.





