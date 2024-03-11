International hunger not classified as worst food-associated threat to humanity

(MENAFN) In a notable shift of perspective, World Obesity Day recently highlighted a concerning reality: with over a billion people worldwide grappling with obesity, it has become a more pressing threat to global health than hunger. This revelation challenges conventional notions about the most significant food-related threats to humanity, underscoring the complex and evolving nature of health challenges on a global scale.



The stark contrast between historical images and the present-day reality of beachgoers serves as a poignant reminder of the dramatic increase in obesity rates. A black-and-white photo from the mid-20th century captured the crowded shores of Coney Island, New York City, where sunworshippers gathered without the prevalence of excessive cellulite in bathing suits and bikinis. Regrettably, those days are now a distant memory.



Unlike hunger, which predominantly affects impoverished nations, obesity is a unique affliction that transcends economic boundaries, impacting both rich and poor. According to a recent study by the Lancet, global obesity rates witnessed a quadruple increase for children and a doubling for adults between 1990 and 2022. The World Health Organization defines obesity as having a body-mass index equal to or greater than 30 kilograms per square meter.



Surprisingly, the WHO's ranking of countries with the highest obesity prevalence in 2022 featured the tiny Polynesian nations of Tonga and American Samoa topping the list for women, with more than 60 percent of the adult population clinically obese. American Samoa and nearby Nauru claimed the highest rates among men. Notable entries included Egypt and Qatar, securing positions in the top ten for female and boys' obesity levels, respectively.



This paradigm shift in recognizing obesity as a critical global health concern prompts a closer examination of the factors contributing to its rise across diverse populations. From cultural influences to lifestyle changes, the multifaceted nature of obesity necessitates a comprehensive approach to address its far-reaching impact on individuals and societies worldwide. As the world grapples with this burgeoning health crisis, the spotlight on obesity as a significant threat demands concerted efforts from the international community to foster awareness, prevention, and sustainable solutions.





