French president suggests expansion of euthanasia rules

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his commitment to broadening the country's euthanasia laws, allowing a greater number of patients to request medically assisted death. The President revealed that a comprehensive bill addressing this matter will be presented to the parliament by the summer, signaling a significant step in the evolution of France's stance on end-of-life choices.



In an exclusive interview with Liberation and La Croix newspapers published on Sunday, Macron emphasized the importance of referring to the proposed method as "help to die," asserting its necessity in addressing situations that are deemed inhumane. The bill, he explained, aims to strike a balance between "reconciling the autonomy of the individual and the solidarity of the nation."



While France legalized passive euthanasia in 2005, permitting the removal of life support for terminally ill patients, active euthanasia—administering a lethal dose of a drug—remains illegal.



Macron's proposed bill seeks to create a framework for "requesting assistance in dying under certain strict conditions," allowing patients to self-administer the lethal substance or seek assistance from medical professionals.



However, the President clarified that such an option would be exclusively available to individuals suffering from incurable illnesses who are capable of making informed decisions. This excludes patients with mental disorders, Alzheimer's disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions from eligibility.



La Croix reported that Macron had pledged to introduce a bill on the right to "die with dignity" during his 2022 presidential campaign. Despite this, only a small percentage of patients currently opt for end-of-life procedures, as noted by oncology doctors cited by the newspaper.



As France prepares to grapple with the potential changes in its euthanasia laws, the proposed bill prompts discussions about the ethical considerations, societal implications, and the delicate balance between individual autonomy and broader national solidarity. The forthcoming parliamentary debate is expected to shed light on the complexities surrounding this significant development in France's approach to end-of-life care.







