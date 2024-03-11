Netanyahu responds to Biden`s remarks

(MENAFN) In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against comments made by United States President Joe Biden, asserting that his aggressive military approach aligns with the wishes of the majority of Israeli citizens. With the death toll in the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Gaza operation surpassing 31,000, Biden expressed concern on Saturday, urging Netanyahu to pay closer attention to the innocent lives lost in the Palestinian enclave.



In an interview with MSNBC, President Biden stated that Netanyahu's actions were potentially harming Israel more than helping, emphasizing the importance of avoiding an Israeli invasion of Rafah, a city in the southern part of the strip that has become a refuge for over a million Gazans. Biden went on to label such an invasion as a "red line" for Washington.



Responding to these comments, Netanyahu, in an interview with German tabloid Bild on Sunday, disputed Biden's assessment. "I don't know exactly what the president meant," Netanyahu said, "but if he meant... that I'm pursuing private policies against the wish of the majority of Israelis and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he is wrong on both counts."



Netanyahu emphasized that the policies in question have widespread support among Israelis. "They are policies supported by the overwhelming majority of Israelis," he continued. "They support the action that we are taking to destroy the remaining terrorist battalions of Hamas.



They say that once we destroy Hamas, the last thing we should do is put in charge of Gaza, the Palestinian Authority."



The Israeli Prime Minister also highlighted the backing for his position against the establishment of a Palestinian state, stating, "They also support my position that says that we should resoundingly reject the attempt to ram down our throats a Palestinian state."



As tensions escalate in the region, the exchange of words between Netanyahu and Biden reflects the complexities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the differing perspectives on the appropriate course of action. The international community watches closely as leaders navigate these challenges in pursuit of a resolution that safeguards the interests and lives of all those affected by the conflict.



