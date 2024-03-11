Italy says France, Poland dont represent NATO

(MENAFN) Italy's Defense Minister, Guido Crosetto, has contested the authority of France and Poland to speak on behalf of all NATO members regarding the deployment of troops to Ukraine. In an interview with La Stampa newspaper, Crosetto emphasized that unilateral actions by these nations could escalate tensions and undermine diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.



The remarks come in response to recent statements by French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, both of whom hinted at the possibility of sending NATO troops to support Ukraine. Macron's comments last week, suggesting the deployment of NATO forces, faced swift denials from senior officials in several member states, including the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Finland, and Sweden, who asserted that no such plans were under consideration. Poland, initially hesitant, later expressed openness to the idea.



Sikorski, on Friday, advocated for "asymmetric escalation" in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine and suggested that the presence of NATO forces in Ukraine was not beyond consideration. Macron has stood by his remarks, asserting that there are "no limits" to the West's options in supporting Kiev.



Minister Crosetto challenged the representation of NATO interests by France and Poland, asserting that these nations can speak for themselves but not on behalf of the entire alliance.



He cautioned against advocating for NATO troop deployment to Ukraine at this juncture, emphasizing that such actions could hinder diplomatic avenues and lead to one-sided escalation.



As the debate within NATO unfolds, the differing positions among member states highlight the complexities and challenges in crafting a unified response to the evolving situation in Ukraine.



Italy's stance underscores the importance of coordinated and diplomatic efforts within the alliance to address the crisis without inadvertently exacerbating tensions in the region.







