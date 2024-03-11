Israeli police prevent hundreds of Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN) Israeli police prevented hundreds of Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday, as they sought to perform the first Tarawih (night) prayer of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Witnesses reported that police allowed only women and men over 40 to enter, leading to tensions and confrontations at the entrance to the Noble Sanctuary, or Haram al-Sharif.



Eyewitnesses described how many Palestinians gathered at the gates of the mosque to participate in the Tarawih prayers, only to be denied entry by Israeli authorities. The incident follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reported decision to permit extremist Jews to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, a move that has sparked condemnation and outrage among Palestinians.



The Israeli state broadcaster reported that Netanyahu, along with Israel's internal security service Shin Bet and the army, advocated for the decision to allow Jewish extremists access to the mosque during Ramadan. However, the Israeli government had previously stated on March 5 that it would not restrict Palestinians' worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, contrary to the demands of far-right coalition partners.



Palestinians view East Jerusalem as the future capital of an independent Palestinian state, but Israel's policies, including the Judaization of East Jerusalem and attempts to change its identity, including at Al-Aqsa Mosque, have intensified tensions and fueled unrest in the region.

