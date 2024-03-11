News agency reports House Republican discussing loan program for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a move to break the impasse over a comprehensive aid bill for Ukraine, House Republicans are reportedly crafting a proposal that would provide non-military assistance to Ukraine in the form of a loan rather than a grant, according to NBC News. The proposed bill is seen by Republicans as a compromise between differing factions within the party with varying views on supporting Ukraine. Meanwhile, Democrats continue to advocate for their USD60 billion no-strings-attached aid bill, emphasizing it as the most effective approach to address the pressing needs of Ukraine.



The Senate recently passed a USD95 billion foreign aid bill, allocating a significant portion, USD60 billion, for military assistance to Ukraine. Amidst concerns over diminishing Ukrainian stocks of Western arms and ammunition, President Joe Biden has stressed the urgency of approving the bill in the House of Representatives to prevent further territorial losses to Russia.



However, the Republican-controlled House has faced challenges in reaching a consensus on the aid bill, with GOP lawmakers insisting on bundling it with measures related to tightening United States immigration laws and increased funding for border security. This demand has led to a deadlock, delaying the House vote on the Senate-approved bill.



To navigate this deadlock, House Speaker Mike Johnson and various committee chairmen responsible for national security matters are reportedly working on an alternative bill. The proposed legislation would treat a portion of the aid to Ukraine as a long-term loan, a detail revealed by Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul in conversation with NBC.



Although the plans are still in preliminary stages, sources indicate that Republicans aim to have a comprehensive bill ready for a vote before the end of March.



The evolving dynamics around the aid package highlight the challenges and negotiations within Congress as lawmakers grapple with finding common ground on how best to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. The proposed loan-based approach introduces a new dimension to the debate over financial assistance, reflecting the intricate negotiations underway on Capitol Hill.





