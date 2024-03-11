Unemployment rate in Turkey stands at 9.1 percent in January

(MENAFN) According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Turkey’s unemployment rate stood at 9.1 percent in January, reflecting a modest increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to December 2023. However, when juxtaposed with the figures from January 2023, the unemployment rate exhibited a decline from 9.7 percent, signaling a positive trend over the past year.



In terms of absolute figures, the number of unemployed individuals amounted to 3.2 million in January, marking an increase of 85,000 people compared to the previous month. This uptick underscores the ongoing challenges within Türkiye's labor market despite some improvements observed over the past year.



When broken down by gender, the unemployment rate in January was reported at 7.7 percent for men and 11.7 percent for women. These gender-specific figures shed light on the disparities and nuances within Türkiye's workforce, highlighting the need for targeted policies and interventions to address gender imbalances and promote inclusive economic growth.



"The number of employed persons increased by 160 thousand to 32 million 222 thousand persons in January 2024 compared to the previous month," it pointed out.



In January, Türkiye's employment rate was computed at 49 percent, representing a modest increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to previous measurements. This uptick indicates a slight improvement in the proportion of the population engaged in employment-related activities, albeit within a challenging economic environment characterized by fluctuations in employment figures and labor market dynamics.

