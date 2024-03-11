Macron criticizes repetitive rumors about his spouses` gender

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a firm stand against persistent conspiracy theories circulating about his wife, Brigitte Macron, amid claims that she is a transgender woman. Speaking to French journalists, Macron expressed frustration over the dissemination of false information and fabricated scenarios, particularly regarding his wife's gender identity. He emphasized that such rumors not only disrupt their personal lives but also reflect broader misogynistic attacks that women face daily.



Macron's remarks coincided with International Women's Day, a fitting occasion as he recently enshrined the guaranteed right to abortion into France's constitution. He denounced the transgender claims about his wife as part of a pattern of online harassment and misinformation directed at women.



The origins of the rumors trace back to 2021, initiated by two French women—an independent journalist and a self-proclaimed spiritual medium. Their posts on Facebook and a video interview circulated on YouTube, accompanied by the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux, purportedly referencing Brigitte Macron's supposed birth name. However, it was revealed that Jean Michel Trogneux is actually her brother's name.



In response to the defamation, Brigitte Macron and her brother took legal action against the individuals responsible. A self-proclaimed psychic and a freelance reporter were fined following a legal battle, highlighting the consequences of spreading baseless rumors.



The controversy surrounding Brigitte Macron's identity has persisted, compounded by the unconventional aspects of her relationship with Emmanuel Macron. Despite the significant age gap—Brigitte is 24 years older than her husband—the couple's marriage has faced scrutiny since its inception. Their union, which began when Macron was a student and Brigitte was his literature teacher, has been subject to public curiosity and speculation.



While Brigitte Macron and President Macron do not have children together, her familial ties and professional background have been scrutinized. Despite the challenges posed by unfounded rumors, the couple continues to navigate public scrutiny with resilience, focusing on their shared commitment to public service and addressing pressing issues facing France.



MENAFN11032024000045015687ID1107960526