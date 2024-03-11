Turkish BIST opens Monday’s session with 2.28 percent increase

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, commenced the new week by opening at 9,363.89 points, reflecting a notable increase of 2.28 percent or 228.57 points compared to the previous closing figure. During the previous session, the BIST 100 index demonstrated a positive trend, climbing by 1.12 percent to reach 9,155.32 points by the end of the trading day. The daily transaction volume for the BIST 100 index was reported at 123 billion Turkish liras ($3.84 billion), indicating significant market activity.



In terms of currency exchange rates, as of 10:10 a.m. (0710GMT), the USD/TRY exchange rate was recorded at 32.0005, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 35.0920. Additionally, the GBP/TRY rate was reported at 41.1340. These figures provide insights into the current state of the Turkish lira against major international currencies, highlighting fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.



Regarding precious metals and commodities, the price of one ounce of gold was listed at $2,185.85. Meanwhile, the barrel price of Brent oil was approximately $81.90. These metrics offer valuable information about the performance of key commodities in the global market and their implications for various sectors, including energy and finance. Investors and analysts closely monitor such indicators to gauge economic trends and make informed decisions in the financial markets.

MENAFN11032024000045015839ID1107960525