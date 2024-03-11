Rare early Van Gogh piece sells for Millions at Dutch art fair

(MENAFN) A seldom-seen early piece by Vincent van Gogh has reportedly been purchased for several million euros at an art fair in the Netherlands, according to its previous owner and Dutch media reports on Sunday.



The artwork, titled "Tete de paysanne a la coiffe blanche" or "Head of an Old Peasant Woman with a White Cap," was showcased at the annual European Art Fair in Maastricht. It was listed for sale with an asking price of 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million).



"It has been sold to a museum outside the European Union," Bill Rau, president of the M.S. Rau Gallery, confirmed that the painting was put up for sale at the European Art Fair in Maastricht.



"We cannot discuss the price," Rau conveyed this information to a French news agency via email.



The Dutch national news agency reported that the asking price for the painting "was matched by the sales price".



The news agency noted that while the name of the private museum was not disclosed, "it will be accessible to the public."



Van Gogh created the painting around 1884 during his stay with his parents in the southern Dutch town of Nuenen. This was just a year before he finished another renowned piece from the same period, "The Potato Eaters."



Attendees of the fair, commonly referred to as TEFAF, have the opportunity to admire a wide array of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, and jewelry, all available for purchase until Thursday.

MENAFN11032024000045015839ID1107960523