Israeli FM lists Erdogan as biggest anti-Semitic in history

(MENAFN) Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has leveled strong accusations against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stating that Erdogan ranks among the worst anti-Semites in history due to his stance on the Gaza conflict. The controversy arose after Erdogan compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, citing the ongoing IDF attacks on Gaza.



In a speech delivered on Saturday, Erdogan refused to label Hamas a terrorist organization and expressed unwavering support for the Palestinian armed group. The Turkish president accused the leadership of Israel, particularly Netanyahu, of committing "crimes against humanity" in Gaza, placing them alongside infamous historical figures like Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, and others he labeled as "assassins of the modern era."



Israeli Foreign Minister Katz swiftly responded to Erdogan's remarks on social media, asserting that Erdogan's support for Hamas, an organization responsible for what Katz described as "murders and sexual assaults" during an incursion into Israel, makes him one of the greatest oppressors and anti-Semites in history. Katz went further, stating that Turkey, under Erdogan's leadership, has become "the largest supporter of terrorism in the world, along with Iran," bringing shame to the country.



The exchange highlights the escalating tensions between Israel and Turkey, with both leaders engaging in strong rhetoric amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The accusations made by Katz and Erdogan's comparison of Netanyahu to historical tyrants underscore the deep divides and animosity that persist in the complex geopolitics of the Middle East.









