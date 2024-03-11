Pakistan enters 4th Week of social media platform X disruption amid legal battle

(MENAFN) Pakistan has entered its fourth week of nationwide disruption to a prominent social media platform, referred to as platform X, as activists continue to wage a legal battle to have it restored.



The platform, formerly recognized as Twitter, was shut down following calls for protests by the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party. The protests were in response to a government official's admission of vote manipulation during last month's election.



Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party encountered a comprehensive crackdown prior to the February 8 poll. Despite securing the most seats, the party was relegated to the opposition by a coalition of military-backed parties.



In response to the outage, journalists and academics have filed a case in the Sindh High Court, situated in Karachi, against Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority (PTA). They aim to challenge the circumstances leading to the platform's shutdown and seek its restoration.



"X is a common platform of commentary in Pakistan and if you block it, then you are taking oxygen away from public discourse which is illegal," their lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii declared.



"The reason behind this (disruption) is not to stop people from talking but it is to stop most people from listening."



During a hearing on Thursday, the telecommunications authority requested additional time to respond to the legal challenge regarding the platform's outage.



As of now, the government has refrained from providing any official comments regarding the ongoing disruption of the social media platform.

