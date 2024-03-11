Torrential rains in Indonesia's Sumatra island kill over 10

(MENAFN) Torrential rains in Indonesia's Sumatra island have resulted in flash floods and a landslide, claiming the lives of at least 10 individuals and leaving another 10 missing, officials confirmed on Saturday.



The catastrophe unfolded when a significant amount of mud, rocks, and uprooted trees cascaded down a mountain late Friday, eventually reaching a river that overflowed and surged through villages situated on the mountainside in Pesisir Selatan district of West Sumatra province, as reported by Doni Yusrizal, the head of the local disaster management agency.



Rescue teams have recovered seven bodies from the most severely affected village of Koto XI Tarusan, along with two additional bodies from neighboring villages, according to statements from the National Disaster Management Agency's spokesperson, Yusrizal. Presently, 10 individuals remain unaccounted for.



In the aftermath of the disaster, approximately 46,000 individuals sought refuge in temporary government shelters. The flood and landslide resulted in the burial of 14 houses, while an additional 20,000 houses were inundated with floodwaters rising up to the rooftops.



"Relief efforts for the dead and missing were hampered by power outages, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris," Yusrizal stated.



In Indonesia, heavy rains often lead to frequent landslides and flash floods, particularly in regions where millions of people reside in mountainous areas or near floodplains.

