Biden says Netanyahu harming Israel more than aiding it

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with MSNBC, United States President Joe Biden expressed concern over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, stating that Netanyahu is causing more harm than good for Israel by overlooking civilian casualties in the region. Despite the criticism, Biden reiterated Washington's commitment to supporting Israel.



The Gaza Health Ministry reported a grim toll of at least 30,960 people killed and 72,524 wounded since October 7, marking the start of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) response to a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel. Biden, during the interview, took issue with Netanyahu's handling of the IDF's operation in Gaza, emphasizing the need for greater attention to the innocent lives lost during the conflict.



While acknowledging Israel's right to defend itself and pursue action against Hamas, Biden argued that Netanyahu's disregard for civilian casualties is detrimental to Israel's image and contradicts the values it stands for. The United States president stated that, in his view, Netanyahu is "hurting Israel more than he's helping Israel" and characterized it as a significant mistake.



Biden called for an immediate ceasefire, proposing a truce between Israel and Hamas lasting six weeks. Additionally, he suggested a "major" exchange of prisoners during this period and emphasized that there should be no ongoing fighting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began on Sunday.



Despite international pressure for a ceasefire, Netanyahu asserted earlier in the week that Israel would not yield and would continue its efforts to achieve "total victory in war" against Hamas.



The conflicting positions underscore the complex dynamics at play in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with Biden's critique adding a diplomatic dimension to the ongoing discourse surrounding the situation in the Middle East.



