Sweden, Canada continue to fund UNRWA after decision to suspend assistance

On Saturday, Sweden declared the reinstatement of funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), reversing its previous decision to suspend assistance to the UN agency in late January.



The Swedish government's decision to resume funding came after UNRWA agreed to enhance internal controls and implement additional screenings of its employees, among other measures aimed at improving accountability and transparency within the organization.



As part of its renewed commitment, Sweden announced its intention to provide a grant of USD 20 million to support UNRWA's humanitarian efforts.



Prior to Sweden's announcement, Canada had also declared the resumption of support and funding for UNRWA, signaling a positive trend among various nations reinstating their financial contributions to the agency after temporarily suspending them.



The decision by Sweden and other countries to resume funding reflects a recognition of UNRWA's vital role in providing essential services and support to Palestinian refugees in the region.



In January, several countries, including the United States and Britain, had halted their financial assistance to UNRWA following allegations from the Israeli government.



The allegations suggested that a small fraction of UNRWA's employees in Gaza were involved in events that occurred on October 7th. However, with the implementation of enhanced controls and screening measures, UNRWA has demonstrated its commitment to addressing concerns and upholding the integrity of its operations.



The decision by Sweden and other countries to reinstate funding underscores the importance of supporting UNRWA's mission to alleviate the suffering and meet the needs of Palestinian refugees in the Near East.

