Dependability On China For Raw Materials To Hamper The Industrial Water Treatment Chemical Market Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Water scarcity is the lack of access of potable water for day to day activities. Water scarcity is affecting every continent in the world and with increased industrialisation and population growth, the stress on limited fresh water is on the rise. As per the United Nations, over 2 billion people globally are experiencing high water stress. Furthermore, it is estimated that by the year 2040 around one fourth of the global children population under the age of 18 that account for around 600 million will be living in areas demarcated as high-water stress areas.
This will further result in around displacement of around 700 million people globally. To mitigate all the above effects, it is important that the water is used judiciously, and wastewater is reused after suitable treatment. Industrial water treatment chemicals play a crucial role helping mitigate the water stress.
The rampant growth of the industrial sector in the 21st
century has led to the generation of millions of litters of wastewater, the majority of which are let into the environment untreated and seeps into drinking water sources. As per the International Organization for Standardization, around 1.8 billion population is drinking from a source which is highly contaminated and leads to disease, malnutrition, child death and poverty.
Governments across the globe have passed strict legislation that mandates industries to treat wastewater before letting it off in the environment, so as to mitigate the risk associated with it. Furthermore, governments are focussing in meeting Sustainable Development Goal 6, which ensures the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation. All these factors are likely to create a demand for the industrial water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.
Got questions about your regional growth of
Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The recent COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the supply chain and created a blip in the financial markets globally. The world economic order has been thrown open to a curveball after the significant distress and loss in almost every country owing to the pandemic. Leading economies such as the U.S. and U.K. are already heading towards protectionist measures by quitting the Trans-Pacific Partnership and Brexit, which hamper the market growth as many global players are dependent on China for raw materials.
Key Players
Kemira Oyj
GE Water and Process Technologies
BASF SE
Ecolab Incorporated
BWA Water Additives
Cortec Corporation
The Dow Chemical Company
Buckman Laboratories International Inc.
Solvay S.A.
AkzoNobel N.V.
Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Segmentation
By Type
Coagulants
pH adjusters and softeners
Flocculants
Biocides and disinfectants
Scale inhibitors and dispersants
Corrosion inhibitors
By End-Use
Power generation
Chemical industry
Refineries
Pulp and paper
Metal and mining
Food and beverage
Oil and gas
Sugar
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Russia
The U.K.
Italy
Spain
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
The Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
The Rest of Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
South Africa
The UAE
Saudi Arabia
The Rest of MEA
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
MENAFN11032024004597010339ID1107960515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.