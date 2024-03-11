Medical Aesthetics Market Demand, Size, Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global medical aesthetics market size was valued at 61.2 USD billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030 and reach around 138.6 USD billion. Medical Aesthetics is a field of medicine that focuses on procedures and techniques that improve the skin's appearance, texture, and contours. Scars, moles, liver spots, extra fat, wrinkles, skin looseness, undesired hair, cellulite, poker, and skin discoloration are all treated by this branch. Standard inclusions include dermatology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Innovation In Technology and a Growing Number of Expert Surgeons



Due to changes in modern lifestyle, obesity among people is gradually increasing and affects the elderly population. Geriatric obesity has been noted in affluent countries. Hence the demand for the aesthetic market has increased over the period. The market is growing because of the growing number of qualified surgeons and new technology.



The Increased Demand for Aging-Related Aesthetic Treatments



Due to technology advancements and significant investments in research and development, plastic surgeries, breast implants, botulinum toxin injection therapy, and other anti-aging treatments and products have been created. Strict rules and regulations have prompted manufacturers to develop safer and more effective anti-aging treatments that directly impact consumers, increasing the market's growth potential.

Market Restraints



Medical Aesthetic Treatments have Clinical Risks and Consequences



As a consequence of an increase in the number of doctors and surgeons delivering safe and effective medical aesthetic treatments and the creation of technologically upgraded goods, the market for aesthetic treatments has increased substantially. Medical aesthetic procedures might also have a variety of negative consequences. Aesthetic treatment patients may experience some risks and side effects after or during the surgery.

Market Opportunities



Increase in Demand in Emerging Nations



Medical aesthetics companies can benefit significantly from emerging markets like China, Brazil, Mexico, and India. Rising disposable incomes, increased medical tourism, and more knowledge of aesthetic specialties are driving higher demand for medical aesthetic devices in these countries. The presence of many doctors in these emerging nations also helps the medical aesthetics market to thrive.



Segmental Insights



Thread Lift Products, Physician-dispensed Eyelash Products, and Nail Treatment Laser Devices are the product segments of the global medical aesthetics market.

End-User Segmentation: Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, and Home Care are the different types of end-users in the global medical aesthetics market.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa are segmented into the Global Medical Aesthetics Market.



Regional Insights

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are the regions in which the worldwide medical aesthetics market is divided.

North America leads the worldwide medical aesthetics market because of its huge elderly population and abundance of medical aesthetic procedure centers. Rising per capita income and highly established cosmetic hospitals are two more aspects projected to promote market expansion.

The Asia Pacific medical aesthetic market is expected to grow rapidly between 2022 and 2030 enormous demographic pool and arrival of significant companies in the Asia Pacific market are credited with the market's growth. Because of the burgeoning medical tourism in the Asia Pacific, the medical aesthetics market in Thailand, Japan, and China is quickly expanding.

Major Players

Some of the major players of the global medical aesthetics market are,



Alma Lasers, Ltd. (A Division of Sisram Medical Ltd.)

Allergan

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hologic, Inc.)

En. S.P.A.

Fotona D.O.O.

Galderma (A Subsidiary of Nestlé)

Johnson & Johnson

Merz Aesthetics, Inc. (A Division of Merz Pharma gmbh & Co. Kgaa)

Medytox, Inc.

Sientra, Inc.

Sinclair Pharma PLC

Solta Medical (A Division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Syneron Medical, Ltd. (A Part of Apax Partners)



Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation

By Procedure Type



Surgical Procedures



Eyelid Surgery

Facelift

Others





Breast Augmentation- Silicone

Breast Lift

Others





Liposuction

Abdominoplasty

Others







Face & Head

Breast

Body & Extremities







Non-Surgical Procedures









Injectables



Botulinum Toxin

Hyaluronic Acid

Others



Facial Rejuvenation



Chemical Peel

Microdermabrasion

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening

Others



Others







By End-User



Hospitals & Clinics

Cosmetic Procedural Centers

Ambulatory Centers

Others



By Region



North America (the U.S and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and rest of MEA)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)



Recent Developments



On 29 September 2021: A conference on“Treatment of pulmonary metastases - How to integrate surgery with newly available treatments” was held on September 20th

in the Brasca Hall at the Hospital Policlinico Gemelli in Rome.

On 22 March 2022: From the 27th of February to March 1st, 2022, the city of Dubai hosted the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition - the region's largest A&D event.

On 5 January 2022:

Sientra announced the acquisition of novel fat grafting technology from arranging aesthetics, LLC, which Accelerates Sientra's vision to transform the

art and science of

plastic surgery beyond breast products to become a significant player in the medical aesthetics market.





