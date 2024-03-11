UN representative considers new Israeli settlements as crime

(MENAFN) The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has issued a stern warning about the alarming expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, emphasizing that their growth is occurring at an unprecedented rate. Turk, a senior United Nations official, has raised concerns that the establishment and ongoing expansion of these settlements constitute a violation of international law, specifically identifying them as a war crime.



Speaking on Friday in anticipation of a forthcoming report to be presented to the Human Rights Council in Geneva later this month, Turk highlighted the gravity of the situation, underscoring that Israel's transfer of its civilian population into the territories it occupies is in clear violation of international legal norms. He stressed that the settlements pose a significant threat to any practical possibility of establishing a viable Palestinian state.



Turk expressed deep concern about the current state of the West Bank, already facing a crisis, and pointed out that settler violence and violations related to settlements have reached disturbing new levels. He warned that these actions not only exacerbate the existing crisis but also jeopardize the potential for a sustainable Palestinian state.



In response to Turk's statement, Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva argued on Friday that the report should have included information about the 36 Israelis who lost their lives in 2023.



Accusing the Office of the High Commissioner of neglecting Israel's losses, the mission emphasized the need for a comprehensive assessment of the situation.



The 16-page report, based on United Nations supervision and other sources, chronicles a staggering 24,300 new Israeli housing units in the occupied West Bank over a one-year period ending in October 2023. This figure represents the highest recorded growth since monitoring began in 2017, amplifying concerns about the potential consequences for regional stability and the pursuit of a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



