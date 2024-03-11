(MENAFN) Recent reports suggest that China and Switzerland are collaborating discreetly to secure an invitation for Russia to participate in proposed peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Kiev and Moscow. The South China Morning Post, citing sources familiar with the matter, revealed that both nations are actively working behind the scenes to influence the agenda of the upcoming Swiss-hosted summit, announced last month with the aim of convening by summer. The specific date and the number of potential participants remain undisclosed, but Ukraine has signaled that Russia's involvement is contingent upon its agreement to numerous preconditions.



China's envoy for Eurasia, Li Hui, reportedly conveyed to European Union officials that the summit should not result in a one-sided plan forced upon Russia. The sources indicated that both China and Switzerland share a "pragmatic" perspective, emphasizing that the negotiations must extend beyond mere formalities. Unlike many Western nations, Beijing has refrained from assigning blame to Moscow for the hostilities that erupted in February 2022, asserting that diplomatic means are the sole avenue to conclude the conflict.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the urgency of initiating talks, stating that an early commencement could hasten the arrival of peace. Speaking at a Chinese Communist Party event in Beijing, Wang Yi stressed that the absence of peace talks might escalate the crisis further. In February 2023, China proposed a 12-point roadmap for peace, an initiative promptly dismissed by Kiev.



In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asserted that any settlement must be based on the 10-point 'peace formula' he unveiled at the close of 2022. As diplomatic maneuvers intensify, the collaborative efforts of China and Switzerland in navigating the complexities of these peace talks underscore the intricate web of international relations at play and the delicate balance required to facilitate a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.





