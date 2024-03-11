Bayer Leverkusen extends Bundesliga lead with 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg

(MENAFN) Bayer Leverkusen, the current leaders of the German Bundesliga, secured a significant 2-0 victory against Wolfsburg on Sunday, extending their lead at the top of the table to 10 points.



The match, held at Leverkusen's home ground, BayArena, saw Nathan Tella and Florian Wirtz finding the back of the net for the home team. The game took a turn in Leverkusen's favor when Wolfsburg defender Moritz Jenz received a red card in the 28th minute, giving Leverkusen a numerical advantage for the majority of the match.



With this win, Leverkusen remains unbeaten in the league, accumulating an impressive 67 points from 25 matches. Their closest rivals, Bayern Munich, currently sit in second place with 57 points, unable to match Leverkusen's commanding lead.



In a dominating display the previous day, Bayern Munich routed Mainz 8-1 in front of their home crowd, showcasing their relentless pursuit of the league title.



Looking ahead, Leverkusen's next challenge will be an away fixture against Freiburg scheduled for Sunday. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be facing an away match against Darmstadt on Saturday, seeking to close the gap between them and Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga standings.

