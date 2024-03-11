Polish Premier claims peaceful times has passed

(MENAFN) In a somber address at the European People’s Party (EPP) gathering in Bucharest, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared an end to Europe's peaceful era, painting a foreboding picture of the future shaped by escalating tensions with Russia. Tusk asserted that the post-war period was now a thing of the past and that the continent found itself in the unsettling throes of a pre-war era. He underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the multifaceted battle against totalitarianism, corruption, and falsehoods, with the ongoing war in Ukraine serving as a stark reminder of the challenges faced.



Tusk urged European leaders to confront a pivotal choice: either to vigorously defend borders, territory, and values, safeguarding citizens and future generations, or to succumb to an undesirable alternative marked by defeat. Against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict entering its third year, Tusk's remarks resonated with renewed commitments from many European Union heads of state to provide ongoing military and financial support to Kiev.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, echoing Tusk's sentiments, cautioned in February that the United States-led alliance should brace itself for a prolonged confrontation that could span decades. United States President Joe Biden, in his recent State of the Union address, pledged unwavering support for Ukraine, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of sowing chaos not only in Europe but also beyond its borders.



Moscow, on the other hand, pointed fingers at the West for escalating tensions, citing NATO's eastward expansion as a key factor in the conflict with Ukraine. Putin, in a statement last year, asserted that the West's true agenda was the "breakup" of Russia. However, he clarified that Moscow had no intentions of attacking NATO member states unless provoked.



As the geopolitical landscape continues to shift, the ominous warnings from leaders like Tusk and Stoltenberg underscore the pressing need for diplomatic solutions and collective efforts to navigate the complex challenges that lie ahead, emphasizing the importance of upholding peace, stability, and the values that define the European continent.







