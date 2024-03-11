Azerbaijan Allocates Funds To Address Public Transportation Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Financial allocation from the state budget is needed to solve
public transportation problems.
According to Azernews , Rahman Hümmatov, the
Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation, said
this during a public hearing at the Committee on Economic Policy,
Industry, and Entrepreneurship of the National Assembly.
"The government's close support will be necessary to address
issues related to public transportation," the Deputy Minister
added.
R. Hummatov stated that reforms are needed in this field.
"Financial resources have been allocated from the state budget
for this purpose. In previous periods, entrepreneurs created their
own businesses to manage public transportation vehicles."
The Deputy Minister emphasised the importance of the electronic
transportation system.
"This will lead to the optimisation of transportation in the
country. The implementation poses challenges, but over time, the
full application of this system will contribute to the economic
development of the country in certain directions."
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107960408
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.