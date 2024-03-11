BCG Celebrates Women Who are Powering a More Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- mslgroup) In a resounding tribute to women's exceptional accomplishments in Energy, Climate, and Sustainability, Boston Consulting Group is proud to have hosted the V60 celebration. V for Voltage signifies the driving force in pioneering sustainable innovations to meet the world’s energy requirements. The V60 awards are a hallmark of what Women's Day signifies. Representing the spirit of inclusion and continuing to inspire illuminating the path of transformation.



This event recognized the contributions of female thought leaders, engineers, innovators, and entrepreneurs in these critical fields. The awards displayed the accomplishments of 60 distinguished women in the Middle East, marking a turning point for sustainability and gender inclusion. This celebration highlighted diversity's pivotal role in encouraging innovation and driving progress within the energy sector and environmental initiatives.



Reflecting on the event, Shelly Trench, Managing Director and Partner at BCG stated, "The V60 awards were not just an event - they were a symbol of our shared determination to promote sustainability and diversity. By recognizing the accomplishments of this group of exceptional women, we are honoring their achievements and setting a benchmark for future movers and shakers. Their dedication to sustainability is evident in their creative solutions and strong leadership, which is both inspiring and crucial for creating positive change in our industry and beyond."



Capturing Stories of Empowerment

Before the V60 event, each of the 60 women who made noteworthy contributions to sustainable energy was honored through a personalized photoshoot. During the photoshoot, their individual inspiring stories were shared. These professional portraits and highlights and the awards presented at the event can be viewed through the BCG Virtual Exhibition. The exhibition aims to recognize the change-makers making a significant difference across various industries.



Continuing the Journey

The recipients' achievements serve as inspirations, motivating others to challenge prevailing norms. They also provided an opportunity to build networks and collaborations of minded innovators and barrier breakers, emphasizing the significance of diversity and visibility in propelling sustainable innovation in our industry. Together, we are stepping forward into a future where these ideals are envisioned, fully embraced, and realized.



