(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently dismissed Pope Francis's suggestion for Ukraine to enter negotiations with Russia, labeling it as "virtual mediation" in a video address.



Zelenskyy emphasized that the Pope's proposal did not align with the current situation and highlighted the active backing from religious leaders within Ukraine.



"They support us with prayer, with their discussion and with deeds," he declared.



“Not 2,500km away, somewhere, virtual mediation between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you.”



The discussion surrounding Pope Francis's remarks and the reactions from Ukrainian officials and allies underscore the challenges of pursuing peace amidst an ongoing conflict.



Although the Vatican advocates for an end to hostilities, Ukrainian authorities assert that the situation in Ukraine and the fundamental principles crucial to its people necessitate a stance of resilience and resolve to safeguard the nation's future.



The Ukrainian administration and its populace have voiced vehement opposition to Pope Francis's comments, particularly his suggestion that Ukraine "have the courage to raise the white flag."



This sparked outrage, particularly in light of reports detailing civilian casualties resulting from Russian shelling and missile attacks.



“Our flag is a yellow and blue one," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba declared.

