Tessolve embarks on strategic collaboration with Keysight to accelerate time-to-market for high-speed designs

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru India, 11 March 2024: Tessolve, a leading global provider of semiconductor engineering solutions, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Keysight Technologies to enable customers to drive semiconductor innovation, through improved testing capabilities at Tessolve’s newly established HSIO Lab. The HSIO Lab will serve as a crucial resource for semiconductor companies, enabling the optimized performance of devices in demanding applications. Through advanced test methodologies, bench characterization, and access to Keysight's innovative test solutions, customers will benefit from improved time-to-market, enhanced product quality, and reduced development costs.



Keysight’s industry-leading test and measurement solutions automate the calibration, setup, execution, and documentation of compliance tests. As part of the collaboration, Tessolve will leverage Keysight’s High-Speed Semiconductor Test Solutions to deliver comprehensive support throughout the semiconductor workflow, from early prototyping, development, and design verification to compliance testing for various Interconnect standards. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage the collective expertise of both companies to provide the full benefits of Signal Integrity (SI) analysis and board design expertise, to advance semiconductor test solutions and accelerate time-to-market for high-speed designs. The collaboration will enable Tessolve to provide comprehensive validation services for a wide range of high-speed interfaces, such as the latest specs of PCIe, USB, DDR, and MIPI at the newly established HSIO lab, located at the Electronic City Campus in Bangalore, India.



Huzefa Cutlerywala, Sr. VP Sales & Marketing, Tessolve, added, “This collaboration with Keysight aligns perfectly with Tessolve's mission to provide semiconductor and systems companies with end-to-end test, characterization, and validation services. By establishing the HSIO Lab, we aim to offer our customers a comprehensive validation ecosystem that enables them to meet the stringent performance requirements of high-speed designs. Together with Keysight, we are well-positioned to serve the industry with the best-in-class solutions and drive innovation.



" Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight's Wireless Test Group said: “Keysight is committed to empowering innovation, speeding up time to market, and offering comprehensive testing capabilities. The collaboration with Tessolve is bringing this one step closer for customers worldwide, combining our expertise to speed up the development and deployment of high-speed, reliable, and secure semiconductor technologies.”



Towards this, Tessolve has invested in 70 GHz test instrumentation and collaborated with Keysight to provide cutting-edge test solutions to customers on HSIO interfaces like LPDDR/DDR5, USB 4.0, PCIe Gen 6, etc.







