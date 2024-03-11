Decos Software Donates To Support Destitute Children Through SOFOSH.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India, 21st Feb 2024: Decos a leading technology solution provider, donated funds as a CSR initiative to SOFOSH (Society of Friends of the Sassoon Hospitals) childcare that provides shelter, care, educational and medical aid to family-deprived and destitute children including especially abled children between the age newborn to 6 years.



"We are committed to being a good corporate citizen and giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Daniel De Klerk, CEO of Decos.



Albeit this activity is a part of our CSR, however our employees also voluntarily donated towards this noble cause. The company has a long history of supporting local communities through a different initiative like lending a hand and making a difference.



We are proud to work on social initiatives and look forward to working with our clients and partners to make a positive impact in our communities.



About Decos:



As a global IT services company, we help organizations establish their digital foundation, optimize operations, foster innovation, and enhance service delivery.



Our dedicated team operates worldwide, serving customers across countries. Leveraging technology and curiosity, we drive change, create value, and make a positive impact. We take pride in enabling smarter and more efficient work.



To learn more about our Initiatives and company details, please visit



