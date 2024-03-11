Compounding World Expo And Plastics Recycling World Expo To Launch In India In 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The highly successful Compounding World Expo and Plastics Recycling World Expo are set to make their debut in India next year. Building on their achievements in Europe and America over the past five years, these industry-leading exhibitions will take place in Mumbai on 14-15 May 2025.



The launch of the Compounding World Expo and Plastics Recycling World Expo in India comes as these markets experience rapid growth and development. The exhibitions and their associated conferences will provide a platform for professionals to explore the latest technologies and trends, compare suppliers and build connections.



AMI, the UK-headquartered founder and organiser of the expos, is partnering with India based Polymerupdate to ensure the success of the events in the region. Polymerupdate is a provider of market intelligence for the petrochemicals/polymer industry and is the organiser of the RACE plastics recycling conferences in India. This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of both companies to deliver an exceptional experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.



"We are thrilled to bring the Compounding World Expo and Plastics Recycling World Expo to India," said Andy Beevers, Events Director at AMI. "This launch is a direct response to the industry's requests, and we are confident that the events will provide a valuable platform for knowledge exchange, business opportunities, and collaboration within the compounding and plastics recycling sectors."



Sajjid Mitha, CEO and Founder of Polymerupdate, added: ï¿1⁄2The Indian economy is expected to grow at an impressive 7% in the coming years. Amongst the many well placed industry sectors within the Indian economy, plastics is seen as a bright spark and we at Polymerupdate see huge opportunities within the compounding and recycling sectors in particular. This is the perfect time for us to partner with AMI to bring their well-respected expos focused specifically on these markets to India.ï¿1⁄2



The Compounding World Expo and Plastics Recycling World Expo will take place in Hall 4 at the NESCO exhibition centre in Mumbai. This tried and tested venue offers large and flexible spaces in a convenient location. One of Indiaï¿1⁄2s leading B2B event management companies, Falcon Exhibitions is providing operations support to ensure smooth running of this major new show.

