First Mills firm records robust revenue growth for fiscal year 2023

(MENAFN) First Mills Company, a prominent player in the milling sector of Saudi Arabia, has released its financial results for the fiscal year 2023, along with insights into the fourth quarter performance. The company's revenues for the year totaled approximately 964.3 million riyals (USD257 million), marking a notable increase of 5.5 percent compared to the previous year.



This impressive growth trajectory was primarily driven by the robust performance of flour products, the largest category within First Mills' product portfolio, which experienced a substantial uptick of 9.0 percent year-on-year. Despite facing temporary challenges such as the suspension of modernization efforts for Mill C at the Jeddah factory, the company managed to achieve significant growth in this key segment. Additionally, revenues from bran witnessed a commendable increase of 5.9 percent, further contributing to the overall revenue expansion.



First Mills attributes this impressive performance to the successful execution of its strategic initiatives aimed at broadening and diversifying its customer base. By focusing on expanding its geographical reach across the Kingdom and implementing customer-centric strategies, the company has been able to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the milling sector.



The results underscore First Mills' resilience and adaptability in navigating market dynamics and overcoming operational hurdles. Despite challenges, the company's steadfast commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic expansion has enabled it to achieve sustained growth and solidify its position as a leading player in Saudi Arabia's milling industry. Moving forward, First Mills remains poised to capitalize on further growth opportunities and drive continued value for its stakeholders.

