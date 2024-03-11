Devastating floods, landslides ravage Sumatra, killing people, losing many

(MENAFN) In the wake of heavy rainfall last Thursday, Sumatra, Indonesia, found itself plunged into a state of emergency as floods and landslides wreaked havoc across West Sumatra province. The toll on human lives continues to mount, with the death toll now confirmed at 26, while 11 individuals remain unaccounted for, according to statements from ambulance services officials on Monday.



The situation remains grim, with rivers bursting their banks and entire homes swept away in the deluge. In Besisir Selatan district alone, the grim discovery of 23 bodies underscores the scale of the tragedy, compounded by the anguish of six individuals still missing. Meanwhile, in the Padang Pariaman area, three lives have been tragically lost to the merciless force of nature.



Despite the valiant efforts of rescue teams, their mission is impeded by adverse weather conditions and power outages, further complicating an already dire situation. Fajr Sukma, an official from the West Sumatra Province Disaster Management Agency, emphasizes the ongoing challenges faced by rescue operations amidst relentless rainfall. Their unwavering commitment to relief efforts is evident, even as the rain persists, signaling the ominous likelihood of a rising casualty count in the days to come.

MENAFN11032024000045015682ID1107960305