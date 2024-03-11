Nvidia rises, surpassing Apple in market valuation

(MENAFN) Nvidia, the semiconductor manufacturer renowned for its chips powering artificial intelligence (AI) applications like the GPT chatbot, has witnessed a remarkable ascent in its market value, positioning itself as the second most valuable company globally, trailing behind Apple. This meteoric rise reflects investors' growing appetite for semiconductor firms, particularly those driving innovation in AI technologies.



The astonishing surge in Nvidia's shares, fueled by the burgeoning demand for AI solutions, has propelled the company's market value from one trillion dollars to over two trillion dollars in a mere nine months. This surge has catapulted Nvidia ahead of industry giants like Amazon, Alphabet, and Saudi Aramco. Presently, Nvidia's market capitalization stands at approximately USD2.38 trillion, trailing behind Apple by around USD230 billion and Microsoft by approximately USD645 billion.



Nvidia's impressive growth trajectory, marked by a staggering 95 percent increase in market value, underscores the pivotal role of AI in reshaping industries and driving economic prosperity. Similarly, Meta Platforms, buoyed by a 46.6 percent increase in market value, has also outperformed its peers, signaling investors' unwavering enthusiasm for AI-related ventures.



Richard Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Jersey, attributes Nvidia's ascent to its robust economic model and formidable market position. He notes that Nvidia's rise is indicative of the company's solid foundations and strategic vision, which have propelled it to the forefront of the semiconductor industry.



Apple, while historically holding the title of the largest American company by market value, has ceded ground to Microsoft amid challenges in iPhone sales. This shift marks the first time since 2021 that Apple has relinquished its position as the top-ranking American company by market valuation.



In recent weeks, Nvidia's prominence has been further underscored by surpassing Tesla as the most traded stock on Wall Street in terms of value, cementing its status as a bellwether in the technology sector. As Nvidia continues to ride the wave of AI-driven innovation, its ascent highlights the transformative potential of semiconductor technologies in shaping the future of various industries.

