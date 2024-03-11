Israeli Occupation Arrests 19 Palestinians

Ramallah, March 11 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation forces launched a massive raid campaign on the first day of Ramadan in the occupied West Bank on Monday morning, which included arrests and clashes.The Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Authority reported that the occupation forces arrested 19 Palestinians from the West Bank, who were transferred for investigation on allegations of involvement in acts of armed resistance.

