Tourism Sector Witnesses 4.5% Growth In Income In Two Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- Recent data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) revealed that tourism income in February 2024 experienced a notable increase of 8.9 percent compared to the same month in 2023, reaching a total of $549.6 million.Despite the impact of the war in Gaza on the tourism sector, the Kingdom has managed to overcome the consequences and achieve a growth in tourism income during the corresponding period of the previous year.During the first two months of the current year, tourism income recorded a growth of 4.5 percent, totaling $1.1 billion.Tourism income stands as a crucial pillar that contributes to the growth of Jordan's foreign reserves, alongside remittances from workers, foreign investments, and national exports.