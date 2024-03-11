Tourism Sector Witnesses 4.5% Growth In Income In Two Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 11 (Petra) -- Recent data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) revealed that tourism income in February 2024 experienced a notable increase of 8.9 percent compared to the same month in 2023, reaching a total of $549.6 million.
Despite the impact of the war in Gaza on the tourism sector, the Kingdom has managed to overcome the consequences and achieve a growth in tourism income during the corresponding period of the previous year.
During the first two months of the current year, tourism income recorded a growth of 4.5 percent, totaling $1.1 billion.
Tourism income stands as a crucial pillar that contributes to the growth of Jordan's foreign reserves, alongside remittances from workers, foreign investments, and national exports.
MENAFN11032024000117011021ID1107960256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.