Art Exhibition At EU Mission Building Showcases Diverse Arab Talent

Amman, March 11 (Petra) - A captivating array of artistic expressions, oscillating between reality, dreams, and imagination, graces the halls of the European Union Mission Building in Jordan. The exhibition, which opened on Sunday evening, promises a year-long journey through the realms of Arab creativity.Inaugurated by Minister of Culture Haifa Al-Najjar, the event saw the presence of Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Jordan, alongside a gathering of art aficionados.Showcasing the works of 22 Arab visual artists hailing from Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Bahrain, Kuwait, Tunisia, and Iraq, the exhibition presents a collection of 30 paintings from the Wahbeh family.The minister underscored Jordan's pride in hosting a plethora of Arab talents, striving to amplify their global visibility. "Our presence at the European Union Mission Building today, amidst this grand celebration of Arab creativity, sends a powerful artistic message: that impactful art transcends borders," she remarked. "These thirty paintings are a testament to the richness of Arab thought, united by a common cultural thread."Commending the exhibited artworks, Christophe noted Jordan's efforts in nurturing its artistic landscape and fostering connections with artists worldwide, which, he affirmed, enriches the global art scene.In an exclusive statement to Petra, collector Hassan Wahbeh shed light on the personal nature of the exhibited works. The genesis of the exhibition stemmed from a visit by the Head of the European Union Mission in Jordan, who expressed admiration for the artworks. Wahbeh emphasized that extending the exhibition for a year aims to provide European visitors to Jordan with an opportunity to delve into the capabilities and perspectives of Arab artists.