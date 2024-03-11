Burglary hits Italian gallery, jewelry, priceless works of art disappear

(MENAFN) A significant theft has rocked an exhibition in northern Italy, as approximately 50 pieces of jewelry and gold sculptures by renowned artist Umberto Mastroianni vanished, leaving the organizers and authorities reeling. The stolen collection, valued at around 1.2 million euros, comprised an array of exquisite rings, bracelets, necklaces, and sculptures crafted by Mastroianni, whose legacy dates back to 1998. The artworks had been on public display since December at the Vittorale delle Italiani Museum near Lake Garda, offering visitors a glimpse into the artist's mastery and creativity.



Described as the work of a "very professional gang," the heist unfolded on a Wednesday evening, shocking both attendees and organizers alike. Despite the swift action of authorities, only one out of the 49 pilfered items has been recovered so far, leaving a significant void in the exhibition and a sense of dismay among the art community.



The estimated value of the stolen treasures, totaling over 1.2 million euros, underscores the magnitude of the loss incurred by the exhibition organizers. Umberto Mastroianni, born in 1910, gained fame for his monumental sculptures commemorating the resistance against fascism, cementing his place in Italy's artistic heritage.



As investigations into the burglary unfold, the museum director refrained from divulging specifics about the theft process, citing the ongoing nature of the inquiry. However, he affirmed the museum's robust security measures, including sophisticated alarm systems, which were presumably breached by the highly skilled thieves. The targeted nature of the burglary, focusing solely on Mastroianni's works, suggests a calculated operation aimed at specific businesses within the exhibition, leaving other valuables untouched.



The incident has not only dealt a blow to the museum's reputation but has also raised concerns about the vulnerability of cultural institutions to such audacious acts of theft. As authorities intensify their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen artworks, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the need for heightened vigilance and security measures to safeguard invaluable cultural treasures for future generations.

