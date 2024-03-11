India, EFTA sign USD100B deal to boost investment, exports

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at fostering economic ties and boosting trade relations, India has sealed a monumental agreement worth $100 billion with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising non-EU member states such as Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. The agreement, signed in New Delhi, marks a pivotal moment in India's economic landscape, with Trade Minister Piyush Goyal hailing it as a landmark step towards bolstering investment and exports in the world's fifth-largest economy.



Emphasizing the significance of the economic and trade partnership between India and the EFTA, Minister Goyal expressed confidence that the agreement would serve as a catalyst for mutual growth and prosperity. The pact, spanning over 15 years, aims to stimulate exports, attract investments, and foster job creation, laying the groundwork for a more robust and symbiotic relationship between the participating nations.



The culmination of the agreement follows arduous negotiations spanning a remarkable 16 years, underscoring the dedication and perseverance of both sides in reaching a mutually beneficial accord. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the signing ceremony, reiterated the shared commitment to fostering open, fair, and equitable trade, emphasizing the significance of the agreement in strengthening economic ties and promoting shared prosperity.



Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin lauded the agreement, highlighting its potential to unleash economic opportunities and harness the untapped potential of both India and the EFTA countries. The pact is poised to facilitate the optimal utilization of economic resources and create a conducive environment for enhanced collaboration and cooperation in various sectors.



India's engagement in recent years, including trade agreements with Australia and the UAE, underscores its commitment to expanding its global trade footprint and forging strategic alliances. Amid ongoing negotiations with the United Kingdom, India's proactive approach towards trade diplomacy underscores its determination to leverage international partnerships for mutual benefit and sustainable growth.

MENAFN11032024000045015682ID1107960197