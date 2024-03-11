Bitcoin rises to record heights, exceeding USD71K

(MENAFN) The price of Bitcoin has continued its upward trajectory, reaching unprecedented levels and surpassing the USD71,000 mark, representing a significant increase of over 2 percent. This surge comes amidst growing confidence in the cryptocurrency's potential, with expectations of breaching the USD100,000 threshold gaining traction in the options market. Previously dismissed as mere hype by some, such optimism is now backed by tangible market indicators.



In the Bitcoin options market, there has been a notable surge in open positions, indicating a heightened interest in the cryptocurrency. Particularly striking is the increase in open contracts for purchase options, with strike prices set at USD80 and USD100,000 experiencing a remarkable uptick of approximately 12 percent each over the past 48 hours. This surge in open positions underscores the growing confidence among investors regarding Bitcoin's future trajectory, signaling a shift from skepticism to optimism in the broader market sentiment.



The data collected by Amperdata provides further evidence of this newfound confidence in Bitcoin's potential. As investors increasingly turn their attention to the cryptocurrency market, the notion of Bitcoin reaching the USD100,000 milestone is no longer dismissed as far-fetched speculation but is viewed as a realistic possibility. This evolving perception is reflected in the rising demand for options contracts at higher strike prices, indicating a collective belief in Bitcoin's sustained upward momentum and its ability to redefine conventional notions of value and financial markets.

