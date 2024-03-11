Ukraine's Air Defenses Destroy 15 Out Of 25 Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 15 of 25 Shahed UAVs launched by the Russian forces at Ukraine overnight Monday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

"At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine using 25 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defense forces and means destroyed 15 combat UAVs," the statement says.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would further strengthen its firepower and air defense, as more air defense systems and other means of destruction of Russian aircraft bring peace closer.