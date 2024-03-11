Honorary Consul: Ukraine Needs No White Flag, Only Help In Expelling Russian Evil

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Honorary Consul of Ukraine in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Karel Burger Dirven, says Ukraine does not need a“white flag” – it needs help in expelling Russian evil.

Thd diplomat reflected on Pope Francis's remark on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Our flag is blue and yellow. Ukraine does not need a white flag, but help in expelling Russian evil," he wrote.

He also noted that he supports the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who expressed hope that Pope Francis will be able to find an opportunity to visit Ukraine to support more than a million Ukrainian Catholics, more than five million Greek Catholics, all Christians, and all Ukrainians.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in an interview with the Swiss broadcaster RSI, Pope Francis remarked that negotiations are needed to end Russia's war against Ukraine, suggesting that the strongest side is the one that has“the courage of the white flag”.

The head of the Vatican's press service, Father Matteo Bruni, commenting on the words of Pope Francis about the search for peace for Ukraine, said that negotiations never mean capitulation.

According to him, the Pope called on all parties to "create conditions for a diplomatic solution in search of a just and lasting peace."