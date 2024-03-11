Russia Kills Three Civilians In Donetsk Region Over Past 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed three civilians and wounded another 12 across Donetsk region in Ukraine's east.

That's according to

the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin , who reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"On March 10, the Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region: two in Dobropillia and one in Chasiv Yar. Another 12 people across the region were injured," Filashkin said.

In total, since the invasion, Russian troops have killed in the region at least 1,882 civilians and injured at least 4,695, according to the official. That's besides civilian victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian invasion army on Sunday launched four missile strikes and 88 airstrikes, as well as 96 rocket salvos, on Ukraine's military positions and at populated areas.